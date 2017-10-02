Warren Buffett Will Speak About Combatting Poverty 

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett will talk about poverty and what philanthropy can do to help at a national conference in his hometown of Omaha.

The Purpose Built Communities group that Buffett supports is gathering in Omaha. Representatives from more than 50 cities will attend.

The nonprofit group helps communities come up with plans to redevelop high poverty areas with a holistic approach that helps reduce poverty and the associated problems.

The Purpose Built group advocates a model that includes housing for multiple income levels, better schools and community wellness projects.

Buffett leads Omaha-based Berkshire Hathaway.