Wanted Subject Eludes Officers In Foot Pursuit (Photos)



According to Scottsbluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, “On the morning of Monday, March 6, 2017, a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a vehicle in the eastern part of Gering that he believed was operated by a wanted subject, Travis Jude. Before stopping the vehicle, the Deputy initiated a query through the Communications Center to confirm that Mr. Jude was still wanted. While this process was underway, and before the Deputy initiated a traffic stop, the vehicle suddenly stopped in a driveway in the 600 block of U Street. A subject believed to be Travis Jude immediately fled on foot. Additional Deputies and Gering Police responded to the area but were not able to locate him.”

“Travis Jude is wanted on a felony probation violation warrant out of Goshen County Wyoming. His original charge was burglary. We encourage anyone with information regarding Jude’s whereabouts to contact law enforcement. Jude is believed to occupy a dark colored 1994 Ford Ranger pickup bearing Wyoming 7-4268 license plates.”