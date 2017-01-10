Wanted Subject Considered Armed in Panhandle Caught



UPDATED: 1-9-17

According to Scottsbluff Co. Sheriff Mark Overman, “We have confirmed that the Denver Police Department arrested Juan Naranjo early Monday morning. At this time we do not have any further details regarding the arrest or charges, except for Scotts Bluff County warrants. However, we expect to have details soon.”

“Law enforcement is seeking public assistance in locating Juan NARANJO. He is currently wanted on a felony probation violation warrant.”

“Law enforcement believes that NARANJO has been involved in multiple thefts of motor vehicles and from motor vehicles in Nebraska and Colorado. We also believe that he has been involved in four pursuits with various law enforcement agencies in both states.”

“NARANJO is suspected of being the driver of a stolen Cadillac that was involved in a pursuit involving multiple agencies in the Scottsbluff area on the afternoon of Thursday, December 15, 2016. All agencies terminated the pursuit due to the dangerousness to the public. With the public’s assistance, law enforcement recovered the stolen Cadillac in the Bellevue area of Gering later in the afternoon. Officers from multiple agencies searched the surrounding area but have not located NARANJO.”

“Because he is a suspect in the theft of multiple firearms, NARANJO is considered armed and dangerous. We expect additional charges to be filed against him in the near future.”