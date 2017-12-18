Walter R. Young, 95, passed away Friday, December 15, 2017 at Highland

Park Care Center.

He was born July 19, 1922 to Howard and Bessie Young. Walter was raised

on the family ranch south of Lakeside, Nebraska. He went to Lakeside for

grade school and then attended the Agricultural School at Curtis, NE.

He married Helen Patton on January 1, 1943. They moved to the ranch

south of Bingham. A son, Gale and a daughter, Connie were born.

Walter loved ranching, horses, cattle and his family. Walter retired

from ranching in 1979 and at that time moved to Alliance. He then

worked for several years for the Johnson Feed Store.

Walter is survived by his wife, Helen, his son, Gale (Lynda) Young

of Torrington, WY, his grandchildren, Michelle (Dan) Okamato of

Kearney, NE and Galen (Loralee) Young of Alliance, his step-

grandchildren, Bill (Yvonne) Bargeron of Worland, WY and Dawn

(John) Nordin of Camano Island, WA, 6 great-grandsons and

numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter,

Connie and a brother.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 20 at 10:30 a.m. at

the Bates-Gould Chapel. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice.

