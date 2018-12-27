Walter Eugene Dyer, 74, of Hyannis, NE passed away December 25, 2018 at Highland

Park Care Center in Alliance.

He was born June 17, 1944 in Alliance to Clifford and Irene (Nielsen) Dyer.

Walt was united in marriage to Victoria Miller on August 16, 1970 in Alliance.

He graduated from Hemingford High School in 1962, Chadron State College in 1966

with a Bachelor of Arts in Education, and Kearney State College in 1974 with a Master

of Science in Education.

Walt began his career in education in Madrid, NE, teaching next in Hebron, NE and

then in Gibbon, NE. In 1975, Walt moved his family to Hyannis where he taught junior

and senior high school math, and for 14 years was the principal. He retired from teaching

in 2002. Walt also worked for 33 years with Consolidated Telephone Company during

the summer months and following his retirement from teaching.

He was an active member of the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church which he helped

build and maintain. He was a past member of the Hyannis Elementary School Board

and was also a past member of the ESU 16 Board of Directors.

He loved fishing and hunting with his sons, and worked diligently to improve their jump

shot. In recent years, he was perfectly content to watch his grandchildren play. But most

importantly, he was a man of faith.

Surviving him are his wife, Vicki, his sons and their wives and families, David and Stacie

Dyer and children, Kameron, Karson and Kooper of Seward, NE, Robert and Ann Dyer and

children, Megan, Jason and Brooke of Cozad, NE, Daniel and Jennifer Dyer and children,

Eliana, Kate, Luke and John of Sutherland, NE, James and Kelly Dyer and daughter Peyton

of Palisade, NE and Mark and Rhiannon Dyer and children, Matthew and Annistyn of

Doniphan, NE. He is also survived by his brother and wife, Junior and Susan Dyer and his

sister and husband, Lois and Jerry Iossi, his mother-in-law, Marriah Miller, and his brothers-

in-law, Dan and John Miller, all of Alliance, along with nieces and nephews.

Walt was preceded in death by his parents, infant son, Matthew Joseph, his brother, Vernon,

and father-in-law, Fred Miller.

Memorial services will be Monday, December 31, at 2:00 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills

Lutheran Church in Hyannis with Reverend John Stubenrouch officiating. A private

family burial will precede the memorial service at the Hemingford Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 609 N HYW 61,

Hyannis, NE 69350 or the Callahan Cancer Center, in care of Great Plains Health Care

Foundation, P.O. Box 1167, North Platte, NE 69103.

John 3:16 “For God so loved the world that He gave his only Son, that whosoever believes

in him should not perish but have eternal life.”

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home

in charge of arrangements.