Volleyball Teams Look to Get Back to Winning Ways Thursday

It’s Thursday and there’s plenty on the sports schedule starting locally where the volleyball courts will be full with teams trying to blast through a mid-season slump and get tuned up for sub-districts in a month.

Chadron will look to snap a ten-match losing streak. The Cards are at Scottsbluff, another team looking to get past early season struggles at 2-7.

Sidney has only lost one set in the six matches it’s won this year, and the Lady Raiders are playing well lately winning three of its last four matches overall as they get set to host a triangular tonight.

Gering and Kimball each have five wins this fall but are trying to get back into winning ways right now. Kimball has dropped three matches in a row, Gering has five losses in its last six matches.

After opening the fall with an eight-match winning streak Creek Valley has lost two of three and goes on the road to rival Garden County tonight.

Crawford and Gordon/Rushville match-up in Crawford, and Mitchell will host a triangular with Leyton and Hay Springs. Mitchell had won eight-straight and were swept in a showdown with Alliance Tuesday. It should be a pretty good match with Leyton tonight, a Warrior team that’s won seven of its last eight.

———————————————————————-

Softball tournament action is being held in Ogallala today: Chadron, Scottsbluff, Gothenburg, Cozad, Chase County, Gering, North Platte are all in the mix. Chadron’s two scheduled games so far are against Gothenburg and Cozad. The Cards have split two with Gothenburg and haven’t played Cozad yet this fall.