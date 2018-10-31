Panhandle Post

Volleyball Sub-District Scores Tuesday Oct. 30

by Leave a Comment

Class B-1

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Ralston, 25-13, 25-14, 25-11

Omaha Gross Catholic def. Omaha Mercy, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20

Final

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-14, 25-16, 25-13

Class B-2

Elkhorn South def. Elkhorn, 25-14, 25-16, 25-19

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bennington, 25-4, 25-22, 25-17

Final

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 25-19, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21

Class B-3

Platteview def. Plattsmouth, 15-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15

Waverly def. Nebraska City, 25-5, 25-7, 25-7

Final

Waverly def. Platteview, 25-23, 25-21, 24-26, 25-20

Class B-4

Norris def. Crete, 25-8, 25-13, 25-10

Seward def. Beatrice, 25-19, 25-20, 32-30

Final

Seward def. Norris, 25-22, 25-21, 10-25, 25-22

Class B-5

Blair def. South Sioux City, 25-22, 25-22, 13-25, 23-25, 15-8

Columbus def. Schuyler, 25-10, 25-10, 25-7

Final

Columbus def. Blair, 25-17, 25-16, 25-12

Class B-6

Grand Island Northwest def. Aurora, 25-23, 25-12, 26-24

Hastings def. York, 25-8, 25-23, 25-16

Final

Grand Island Northwest def. Hastings, 25-14, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22

Class B-7

McCook def. Lexington, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18

North Platte def. Holdrege, 25-12, 25-14, 25-15

Final

North Platte def. McCook, 34-32, 25-17, 25-17

Class B-8

Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17

Sidney def. Gering, 29-27, 25-15, 25-21

Final

Alliance def. Sidney, 15-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-12

Subdistrict C1-1
Final

Syracuse def. Fairbury, 25-18, 26-24, 25-20

Subdistrict C1-10
Final

St. Paul def. Broken Bow, 25-20, 22-25, 25-15, 25-12

Subdistrict C1-11
Final

Ogallala def. Chase County, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16

Subdistrict C1-2
Final

Lincoln Lutheran def. Malcolm, 25-16, 25-11, 25-11

Subdistrict C1-3
Final

Ashland-Greenwood def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-17, 25-15, 25-16

Subdistrict C1-6
Final

West Point-Beemer def. North Bend Central, 22-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 15-12

Subdistrict C1-9

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Minden, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15

Subdistrict C2-10
Final

Blue Hill def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-13, 25-23, 15-25, 25-18

Subdistrict C2-11
Final

South Loup def. Amherst, 16-25, 25-22, 25-16, 27-25

Subdistrict C2-12
Final

Bridgeport def. Bayard, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18

Subdistrict C2-3
Final

Superior def. Thayer Central, 25-23, 25-13, 25-21

Subdistrict C2-5
Final

Wisner-Pilger def. Guardian Angels, 25-19, 25-16, 18-25, 25-20

Subdistrict C2-6
Final

Stanton def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-17, 25-18, 26-24

Subdistrict C2-7
Final

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Ponca, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13

Subdistrict D1-1
Final

Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16

Subdistrict D1-10
Final

Overton def. Axtell, 25-21, 26-24, 24-26, 25-17

Subdistrict D1-3
Final

Meridian def. Heartland, 25-20, 25-20, 26-24

Subdistrict D1-5
Final

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Nebraska Christian, 25-22, 17-25, 25-23, 25-19

Subdistrict D1-6
Final

Lutheran High Northeast def. Randolph, 25-14, 25-13, 25-14

Subdistrict D1-7
Final

Elgin def. Elkhorn Valley, 21-25, 13-25, 25-17, 25-16, 15-12

Subdistrict D1-8
Final

Hartington-Newcastle def. North Central, 25-6, 25-16, 25-21

Subdistrict D1-9
Final

Pleasanton def. Central Valley, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17

Subdistrict D2-1
Final

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Mead, 26-24, 25-16, 25-21

Subdistrict D2-11
Final

Garden County def. South Platte, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20

Subdistrict D2-2
Final

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-23, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21

Subdistrict D2-3
Final

Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-12, 25-19

Subdistrict D2-4
Final

Wynot def. Winside, 25-22, 25-13, 25-16

Subdistrict D2-6
Final

Kenesaw def. Hampton, 25-21, 25-20, 25-11

Subdistrict D2-9
Final

Mullen def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23

