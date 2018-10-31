Volleyball Sub-District Scores Tuesday Oct. 30

Class B-1
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Ralston, 25-13, 25-14, 25-11
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Omaha Mercy, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20
|Final
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-14, 25-16, 25-13
|Class B-2
Elkhorn South def. Elkhorn, 25-14, 25-16, 25-19
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bennington, 25-4, 25-22, 25-17
|Final
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 25-19, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21
|Class B-3
Platteview def. Plattsmouth, 15-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15
Waverly def. Nebraska City, 25-5, 25-7, 25-7
|Final
Waverly def. Platteview, 25-23, 25-21, 24-26, 25-20
|Class B-4
Norris def. Crete, 25-8, 25-13, 25-10
Seward def. Beatrice, 25-19, 25-20, 32-30
|Final
Seward def. Norris, 25-22, 25-21, 10-25, 25-22
|Class B-5
Blair def. South Sioux City, 25-22, 25-22, 13-25, 23-25, 15-8
Columbus def. Schuyler, 25-10, 25-10, 25-7
|Final
Columbus def. Blair, 25-17, 25-16, 25-12
|Class B-6
Grand Island Northwest def. Aurora, 25-23, 25-12, 26-24
Hastings def. York, 25-8, 25-23, 25-16
|Final
Grand Island Northwest def. Hastings, 25-14, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22
|Class B-7
McCook def. Lexington, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18
North Platte def. Holdrege, 25-12, 25-14, 25-15
|Final
North Platte def. McCook, 34-32, 25-17, 25-17
|Class B-8
Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17
Sidney def. Gering, 29-27, 25-15, 25-21
|Final
Alliance def. Sidney, 15-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-12
|Subdistrict C1-1
|Final
Syracuse def. Fairbury, 25-18, 26-24, 25-20
|Subdistrict C1-10
|Final
St. Paul def. Broken Bow, 25-20, 22-25, 25-15, 25-12
|Subdistrict C1-11
|Final
Ogallala def. Chase County, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16
|Subdistrict C1-2
|Final
Lincoln Lutheran def. Malcolm, 25-16, 25-11, 25-11
|Subdistrict C1-3
|Final
Ashland-Greenwood def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-17, 25-15, 25-16
|Subdistrict C1-6
|Final
West Point-Beemer def. North Bend Central, 22-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 15-12
|Subdistrict C1-9
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Minden, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15
|Subdistrict C2-10
|Final
Blue Hill def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-13, 25-23, 15-25, 25-18
|Subdistrict C2-11
|Final
South Loup def. Amherst, 16-25, 25-22, 25-16, 27-25
|Subdistrict C2-12
|Final
Bridgeport def. Bayard, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18
|Subdistrict C2-3
|Final
Superior def. Thayer Central, 25-23, 25-13, 25-21
|Subdistrict C2-5
|Final
Wisner-Pilger def. Guardian Angels, 25-19, 25-16, 18-25, 25-20
|Subdistrict C2-6
|Final
Stanton def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-17, 25-18, 26-24
|Subdistrict C2-7
|Final
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Ponca, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13
|Subdistrict D1-1
|Final
Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16
|Subdistrict D1-10
|Final
Overton def. Axtell, 25-21, 26-24, 24-26, 25-17
|Subdistrict D1-3
|Final
Meridian def. Heartland, 25-20, 25-20, 26-24
|Subdistrict D1-5
|Final
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Nebraska Christian, 25-22, 17-25, 25-23, 25-19
|Subdistrict D1-6
|Final
Lutheran High Northeast def. Randolph, 25-14, 25-13, 25-14
|Subdistrict D1-7
|Final
Elgin def. Elkhorn Valley, 21-25, 13-25, 25-17, 25-16, 15-12
|Subdistrict D1-8
|Final
Hartington-Newcastle def. North Central, 25-6, 25-16, 25-21
|Subdistrict D1-9
|Final
Pleasanton def. Central Valley, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17
|Subdistrict D2-1
|Final
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Mead, 26-24, 25-16, 25-21
|Subdistrict D2-11
|Final
Garden County def. South Platte, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20
|Subdistrict D2-2
|Final
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-23, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21
|Subdistrict D2-3
|Final
Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-12, 25-19
|Subdistrict D2-4
|Final
Wynot def. Winside, 25-22, 25-13, 25-16
|Subdistrict D2-6
|Final
Kenesaw def. Hampton, 25-21, 25-20, 25-11
|Subdistrict D2-9
|Final
Mullen def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23
