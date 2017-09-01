Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Volleyball Scores 8-31

by Leave a Comment

VOLLEYBALL

Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 25-12, 25-10, 25-6

Aquinas def. Yutan, 25-8, 25-17, 25-13

Archbishop Bergan def. Oakland-Craig, 25-14, 25-12

Auburn def. Fairbury, 25-18, 25-20, 25-23

Aurora def. York, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17

Bayard def. Morrill, 25-16, 25-17, 25-15

Bennington def. Norris, 25-18, 14-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-12

Bishop Neumann def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-14, 25-14, 25-17

Boys Town def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17, 14-25, 15-10

Brady def. Maxwell, 25-22, 25-15, 19-25, 25-22

Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-18, 25-17, 21-25, 25-17

Centura def. Central City, 25-16, 25-7, 25-18

Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-14, 25-14, 25-13

Chase County def. Haxtun, Colo., 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-16

Columbus def. Crete, 25-13, 25-17, 25-7

Cozad def. Southern Valley, 25-23, 18-25, 22-25, 25-16, 15-12

Cross County def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-12, 25-21, 25-22

Douglas County West def. Logan View, 25-13, 25-16, 25-16

Fillmore Central def. David City, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 26-24

Gothenburg def. Broken Bow, 18-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 15-7

Hastings def. McCook, 21-25, 25-22, 26-24, 22-25, 15-10

Kearney def. Holdrege, 25-11, 25-5, 25-17

Kearney Catholic def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-10, 25-15, 25-17

Kenesaw def. Amherst, 19-25, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15, 15-3

Lawrence-Nelson def. Superior, 25-14, 17-25, 26-24, 20-25, 15-8

Leyton def. Garden County, 28-30, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln North Star, 25-15, 25-13, 25-19

Lusk, Wyo. def. Crawford, 25-15, 25-8, 25-11

Meridian def. Silver Lake, 25-7, 25-2, 25-2

Milford def. Centennial, 25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 25-21

Millard West def. Grand Island, 25-7, 25-23, 25-11

Minden def. Lexington, 25-10, 25-8, 25-17

Mitchell def. Hemingford, 25-15, 25-11, 25-15

Norfolk def. Fremont, 25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 22-25, 19-17

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Perkins County, 25-10, 25-8, 25-5

O’Neill def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 23-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-23

Omaha Concordia def. Columbus Scotus, 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 26-24

Ord def. St. Paul, 25-27, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21

Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 25-8

Pierce def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-20, 26-24, 25-22

Platteview def. Arlington, 25-14, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22

Plattsmouth def. Blair, 19-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16

Randolph def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-19, 19-25, 20-25, 27-25, 15-9

Schuyler def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-7, 25-13, 25-19

Seward def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-22, 25-14, 25-12

South Loup def. Mullen, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18

South Platte def. Sedgwick County, Colo., 25-19, 25-19, 25-23

South Sioux City def. Vermillion, S.D., 20-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21

Syracuse def. Fort Calhoun, 25-15, 25-20, 25-14

Thayer Central def. Tri County, 3-0

Twin River def. Osceola, 25-21, 19-25, 25-10, 25-22

Wahoo def. Raymond Central, 25-4, 25-10, 25-12

Wayne def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 25-22

West Point-Beemer def. Howells/Dodge, 25-14, 23-25, 25-13, 18-25, 15-9

Wisner-Pilger def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-9, 25-18

Wisner-Pilger def. Wakefield, 25-13, 25-20

Adams Central Triangular

Adams Central def. Ravenna, 25-17, 25-17

Gibbon def. Adams Central, 25-15, 17-25, 25-21

Gibbon def. Ravenna, 25-17, 25-15

Alma Triangular

Bertrand def. Cambridge, 21-25, 25-14, 25-22

Bertrand def. Alma, 25-20, 25-18

Cambridge def. Alma, 25-20, 25-14

Ansley-Litchfield Triangular

Anselmo-Merna def. Twin Loup, 26-24, 25-20

Ansley-Litchfield def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-15, 25-17

Ansley-Litchfield def. Twin Loup, 25-20, 26-24

Arapahoe Triangular

Dundy County-Stratton def. Arapahoe, 25-20, 25-13

Dundy County-Stratton def. Hitchcock County, 25-15, 25-15

Hitchcock County def. Arapahoe, 25-11, 25-8

Banner County Triangular

Banner County def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-21

Creek Valley def. Banner County, 25-10, 25-19

Burwell Triangular

Burwell def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-18

North Central def. West Holt, 16-25, 25-19, 25-18

North Central def. Burwell, 25-13, 25-22

Chambers/Wheeler Central Double Triangular

Clearwater/Orchard def. Stuart, 25-21, 25-17

CWC def. Clearwater/Orchard, 25-18, 25-21

Elgin Public/Pope John def. CWC, 25-15, 25-21

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Stuart, 25-15, 25-15

Council Bluffs Jefferson Triangular

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa def. Omaha South, 25-15, 17-25, 15-11

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha South, 26-24, 25-13

Omaha Roncalli def. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa, 25-21, 25-20

Elm Creek Triangular

Axtell def. Eustis-Farnam, 25-9, 25-17

Elm Creek def. Eustis-Farnam, 25-9, 25-17

Elm Creek def. Axtell, 26-24, 19-25, 26-24

Elwood Triangular

Elwood def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-15, 25-14

Elwood def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-15, 25-15

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-13, 25-18

Ewing Triangular

Ewing def. St. Mary’s, 25-11, 25-9

Ewing def. Plainview, 25-16, 25-9

Plainview def. St. Mary’s, 25-5, 25-13

Exeter-Milligan Triangular

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Hampton, 18-25, 25-11, 25-15

Exeter/Milligan def. Hampton, 25-19, 25-20

Freeman Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A

Diller-Odell def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-15, 25-14

Freeman def. Diller-Odell, 25-21, 25-21

Freeman def. Pawnee City, 25-16, 25-18

Pawnee City def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-19, 14-25, 25-19

Pool B

Friend def. Deshler, 25-18, 25-14

Johnson-Brock def. Friend, 25-13, 25-10

Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-12, 25-13

Sterling def. Deshler, 25-19, 15-25, 25-20

Fullerton Triangular

Central Valley def. Riverside, 25-15, 22-25, 25-16

Riverside def. Fullerton, 25-10, 25-11

Giltner Triangular

Giltner def. East Butler, 25-14, 25-8

Giltner def. High Plains Community, 25-16, 25-17

High Plains Community def. East Butler, 19-25, 25-9, 25-6

Grand Island Central CatholicTriangular

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-14, 25-17

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-15, 25-19

Lincoln Christian def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-17, 25-16

Heartland Lutheran Double Triangular

Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-15, 25-20

Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-11, 25-7

Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-19, 25-14

Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-3, 25-4

Humphrey St. Francis Triangular

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-13, 25-13

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Battle Creek, 25-13, 25-13

Humphrey St. Francis def. Battle Creek, 21-25, 25-13, 25-23

Hyannis Triangular

Hay Springs def. McPherson County, 25-19, 25-20

Hyannis def. McPherson County, 25-8, 25-22

Johnson County Central Triangular

Falls City def. Johnson County Central, 25-20, 25-18

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City, 25-13, 25-12

Lewiston Triangular

Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-22, 25-9

Southern def. Parkview Christian, 25-14, 25-11

Southern def. Lewiston, 25-15, 25-13

Loomis Triangular

Overton def. Pleasanton, 25-21, 25-17

Overton def. Loomis, 25-12, 25-22

Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-13, 22-25, 25-11

Nebraska Lutheran Triangular

McCool Junction def. Sutton, 25-18, 25-13

Nebraska Lutheran def. Sutton, 25-15, 25-23

Nebraska Lutheran def. McCool Junction, 25-23, 25-21

Niobrara/Verdigre Triangular

Creighton def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-11, 25-7

Creighton def. Osmond, 25-13, 21-25, 25-16

Osmond def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-19, 25-16

North Platte Triangular

North Platte def. Ogallala, 25-23, 25-20

North Platte def. Sidney, 25-18, 25-20

Ogallala def. Sidney, 25-21, 25-17

Omaha Brownell-Talbot Triangular

Louisville def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-18, 25-17

Malcolm def. Louisville, 25-9, 25-10

Malcolm def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-10, 25-9

Omaha Northwest Triangular

Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Benson, 19-25, 25-18, 25-19

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Bryan, 25-16, 25-19

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-16, 25-15

Ponca Triangular

Emerson-Hubbard def. Homer, 18-25, 25-22, 25-19

Ponca def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-5, 25-12

Ponca def. Homer, 25-11, 25-16

Rawlins County Triangular, Kan.

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Rawlins County, Kan., 27-25, 25-18

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Southwest, 25-15, 25-17

Rawlins County, Kan. def. Southwest, 25-12, 23-25, 25-16

Santee Triangular

Boyd County def. Santee, 25-11, 25-17

Neligh-Oakdale def. Santee, 25-19, 29-27

Neligh-Oakdale def. Boyd County, 25-14, 24-26, 25-16

Shelton Quadrangular

Franklin def. Shelton, 25-20, 25-19

Franklin def. Harvard, 25-13, 25-6

Red Cloud def. Franklin, 25-8, 25-11

Red Cloud def. Shelton, 25-20, 25-17

Shelton def. Harvard, 25-15, 25-11

Stanton Triangular

Clarkson/Leigh def. Madison, 25-11, 25-11

Stanton def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-16, 25-8

Stanton def. Madison, 25-8, 25-5

Valentine Triangular

Ainsworth def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14

Winner, S.D. def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14

Winner, S.D. def. Ainsworth, 25-14, 25-20, 25-11

Wauneta-Palisade Triangular

Stapleton def. Paxton, 25-21, 25-21

Wauneta-Palisade def. Paxton, 25-9, 25-11

Wauneta-Palisade def. Stapleton, 25-15, 25-15

Wausa Triangular

Elkhorn Valley def. Wausa, 25-18, 25-19

Elkhorn Valley def. Winside, 25-21, 25-14

Winside def. Wausa, 25-10, 25-18

Weeping Water Triangular

Dorchester def. Weeping Water, 25-21, 19-25, 29-27

Palmyra def. Weeping Water, 25-17, 25-11

Palmyra def. Dorchester, 25-23, 25-22

Wilber-Clatonia Triangular

Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-8, 25-14

Heartland def. Sandy Creek, 27-25, 25-15

Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-9, 25-12

Winnebago Triangular

Cedar Bluffs def. Winnebago, 25-5, 25-13

Mead def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-12, 25-16

Mead def. Winnebago, 25-13, 25-21

Wood River Triangular

Blue Hill def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-19, 25-18

Blue Hill def. Wood River, 25-17, 25-17

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Wood River, 25-14, 25-15

Wynot Tournament

Wynot def. Crofton, 13-25, 25-20, 19-25

Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 2-0

Consolation

Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-15

Championship

Hartington-Newcastle def. Crofton, 21-25, 25-21, 25-18

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *