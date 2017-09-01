Volleyball Scores 8-31

|VOLLEYBALL
Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 25-12, 25-10, 25-6
Aquinas def. Yutan, 25-8, 25-17, 25-13
Archbishop Bergan def. Oakland-Craig, 25-14, 25-12
Auburn def. Fairbury, 25-18, 25-20, 25-23
Aurora def. York, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17
Bayard def. Morrill, 25-16, 25-17, 25-15
Bennington def. Norris, 25-18, 14-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-12
Bishop Neumann def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-14, 25-14, 25-17
Boys Town def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17, 14-25, 15-10
Brady def. Maxwell, 25-22, 25-15, 19-25, 25-22
Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-18, 25-17, 21-25, 25-17
Centura def. Central City, 25-16, 25-7, 25-18
Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-14, 25-14, 25-13
Chase County def. Haxtun, Colo., 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-16
Columbus def. Crete, 25-13, 25-17, 25-7
Cozad def. Southern Valley, 25-23, 18-25, 22-25, 25-16, 15-12
Cross County def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-12, 25-21, 25-22
Douglas County West def. Logan View, 25-13, 25-16, 25-16
Fillmore Central def. David City, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 26-24
Gothenburg def. Broken Bow, 18-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 15-7
Hastings def. McCook, 21-25, 25-22, 26-24, 22-25, 15-10
Kearney def. Holdrege, 25-11, 25-5, 25-17
Kearney Catholic def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-10, 25-15, 25-17
Kenesaw def. Amherst, 19-25, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15, 15-3
Lawrence-Nelson def. Superior, 25-14, 17-25, 26-24, 20-25, 15-8
Leyton def. Garden County, 28-30, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln North Star, 25-15, 25-13, 25-19
Lusk, Wyo. def. Crawford, 25-15, 25-8, 25-11
Meridian def. Silver Lake, 25-7, 25-2, 25-2
Milford def. Centennial, 25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 25-21
Millard West def. Grand Island, 25-7, 25-23, 25-11
Minden def. Lexington, 25-10, 25-8, 25-17
Mitchell def. Hemingford, 25-15, 25-11, 25-15
Norfolk def. Fremont, 25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 22-25, 19-17
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Perkins County, 25-10, 25-8, 25-5
O’Neill def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 23-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-23
Omaha Concordia def. Columbus Scotus, 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 26-24
Ord def. St. Paul, 25-27, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21
Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 25-8
Pierce def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-20, 26-24, 25-22
Platteview def. Arlington, 25-14, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22
Plattsmouth def. Blair, 19-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16
Randolph def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-19, 19-25, 20-25, 27-25, 15-9
Schuyler def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-7, 25-13, 25-19
Seward def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-22, 25-14, 25-12
South Loup def. Mullen, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18
South Platte def. Sedgwick County, Colo., 25-19, 25-19, 25-23
South Sioux City def. Vermillion, S.D., 20-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21
Syracuse def. Fort Calhoun, 25-15, 25-20, 25-14
Thayer Central def. Tri County, 3-0
Twin River def. Osceola, 25-21, 19-25, 25-10, 25-22
Wahoo def. Raymond Central, 25-4, 25-10, 25-12
Wayne def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 25-22
West Point-Beemer def. Howells/Dodge, 25-14, 23-25, 25-13, 18-25, 15-9
Wisner-Pilger def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-9, 25-18
Wisner-Pilger def. Wakefield, 25-13, 25-20
|Adams Central Triangular
Adams Central def. Ravenna, 25-17, 25-17
Gibbon def. Adams Central, 25-15, 17-25, 25-21
Gibbon def. Ravenna, 25-17, 25-15
|Alma Triangular
Bertrand def. Cambridge, 21-25, 25-14, 25-22
Bertrand def. Alma, 25-20, 25-18
Cambridge def. Alma, 25-20, 25-14
|Ansley-Litchfield Triangular
Anselmo-Merna def. Twin Loup, 26-24, 25-20
Ansley-Litchfield def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-15, 25-17
Ansley-Litchfield def. Twin Loup, 25-20, 26-24
|Arapahoe Triangular
Dundy County-Stratton def. Arapahoe, 25-20, 25-13
Dundy County-Stratton def. Hitchcock County, 25-15, 25-15
Hitchcock County def. Arapahoe, 25-11, 25-8
|Banner County Triangular
Banner County def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-21
Creek Valley def. Banner County, 25-10, 25-19
|Burwell Triangular
Burwell def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-18
North Central def. West Holt, 16-25, 25-19, 25-18
North Central def. Burwell, 25-13, 25-22
|Chambers/Wheeler Central Double Triangular
Clearwater/Orchard def. Stuart, 25-21, 25-17
CWC def. Clearwater/Orchard, 25-18, 25-21
Elgin Public/Pope John def. CWC, 25-15, 25-21
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Stuart, 25-15, 25-15
|Council Bluffs Jefferson Triangular
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa def. Omaha South, 25-15, 17-25, 15-11
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha South, 26-24, 25-13
Omaha Roncalli def. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa, 25-21, 25-20
|Elm Creek Triangular
Axtell def. Eustis-Farnam, 25-9, 25-17
Elm Creek def. Eustis-Farnam, 25-9, 25-17
Elm Creek def. Axtell, 26-24, 19-25, 26-24
|Elwood Triangular
Elwood def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-15, 25-14
Elwood def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-15, 25-15
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-13, 25-18
|Ewing Triangular
Ewing def. St. Mary’s, 25-11, 25-9
Ewing def. Plainview, 25-16, 25-9
Plainview def. St. Mary’s, 25-5, 25-13
|Exeter-Milligan Triangular
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Hampton, 18-25, 25-11, 25-15
Exeter/Milligan def. Hampton, 25-19, 25-20
|Freeman Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Diller-Odell def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-15, 25-14
Freeman def. Diller-Odell, 25-21, 25-21
Freeman def. Pawnee City, 25-16, 25-18
Pawnee City def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-19, 14-25, 25-19
|Pool B
Friend def. Deshler, 25-18, 25-14
Johnson-Brock def. Friend, 25-13, 25-10
Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-12, 25-13
Sterling def. Deshler, 25-19, 15-25, 25-20
|Fullerton Triangular
Central Valley def. Riverside, 25-15, 22-25, 25-16
Riverside def. Fullerton, 25-10, 25-11
|Giltner Triangular
Giltner def. East Butler, 25-14, 25-8
Giltner def. High Plains Community, 25-16, 25-17
High Plains Community def. East Butler, 19-25, 25-9, 25-6
|Grand Island Central CatholicTriangular
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-14, 25-17
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-15, 25-19
Lincoln Christian def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-17, 25-16
|Heartland Lutheran Double Triangular
Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-15, 25-20
Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-11, 25-7
Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-19, 25-14
Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-3, 25-4
|Humphrey St. Francis Triangular
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-13, 25-13
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Battle Creek, 25-13, 25-13
Humphrey St. Francis def. Battle Creek, 21-25, 25-13, 25-23
|Hyannis Triangular
Hay Springs def. McPherson County, 25-19, 25-20
Hyannis def. McPherson County, 25-8, 25-22
|Johnson County Central Triangular
Falls City def. Johnson County Central, 25-20, 25-18
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City, 25-13, 25-12
|Lewiston Triangular
Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-22, 25-9
Southern def. Parkview Christian, 25-14, 25-11
Southern def. Lewiston, 25-15, 25-13
|Loomis Triangular
Overton def. Pleasanton, 25-21, 25-17
Overton def. Loomis, 25-12, 25-22
Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-13, 22-25, 25-11
|Nebraska Lutheran Triangular
McCool Junction def. Sutton, 25-18, 25-13
Nebraska Lutheran def. Sutton, 25-15, 25-23
Nebraska Lutheran def. McCool Junction, 25-23, 25-21
|Niobrara/Verdigre Triangular
Creighton def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-11, 25-7
Creighton def. Osmond, 25-13, 21-25, 25-16
Osmond def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-19, 25-16
|North Platte Triangular
North Platte def. Ogallala, 25-23, 25-20
North Platte def. Sidney, 25-18, 25-20
Ogallala def. Sidney, 25-21, 25-17
|Omaha Brownell-Talbot Triangular
Louisville def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-18, 25-17
Malcolm def. Louisville, 25-9, 25-10
Malcolm def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-10, 25-9
|Omaha Northwest Triangular
Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Benson, 19-25, 25-18, 25-19
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Bryan, 25-16, 25-19
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-16, 25-15
|Ponca Triangular
Emerson-Hubbard def. Homer, 18-25, 25-22, 25-19
Ponca def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-5, 25-12
Ponca def. Homer, 25-11, 25-16
|Rawlins County Triangular, Kan.
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Rawlins County, Kan., 27-25, 25-18
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Southwest, 25-15, 25-17
Rawlins County, Kan. def. Southwest, 25-12, 23-25, 25-16
|Santee Triangular
Boyd County def. Santee, 25-11, 25-17
Neligh-Oakdale def. Santee, 25-19, 29-27
Neligh-Oakdale def. Boyd County, 25-14, 24-26, 25-16
|Shelton Quadrangular
Franklin def. Shelton, 25-20, 25-19
Franklin def. Harvard, 25-13, 25-6
Red Cloud def. Franklin, 25-8, 25-11
Red Cloud def. Shelton, 25-20, 25-17
Shelton def. Harvard, 25-15, 25-11
|Stanton Triangular
Clarkson/Leigh def. Madison, 25-11, 25-11
Stanton def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-16, 25-8
Stanton def. Madison, 25-8, 25-5
|Valentine Triangular
Ainsworth def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14
Winner, S.D. def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14
Winner, S.D. def. Ainsworth, 25-14, 25-20, 25-11
|Wauneta-Palisade Triangular
Stapleton def. Paxton, 25-21, 25-21
Wauneta-Palisade def. Paxton, 25-9, 25-11
Wauneta-Palisade def. Stapleton, 25-15, 25-15
|Wausa Triangular
Elkhorn Valley def. Wausa, 25-18, 25-19
Elkhorn Valley def. Winside, 25-21, 25-14
Winside def. Wausa, 25-10, 25-18
|Weeping Water Triangular
Dorchester def. Weeping Water, 25-21, 19-25, 29-27
Palmyra def. Weeping Water, 25-17, 25-11
Palmyra def. Dorchester, 25-23, 25-22
|Wilber-Clatonia Triangular
Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-8, 25-14
Heartland def. Sandy Creek, 27-25, 25-15
Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-9, 25-12
|Winnebago Triangular
Cedar Bluffs def. Winnebago, 25-5, 25-13
Mead def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-12, 25-16
Mead def. Winnebago, 25-13, 25-21
|Wood River Triangular
Blue Hill def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-19, 25-18
Blue Hill def. Wood River, 25-17, 25-17
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Wood River, 25-14, 25-15
|Wynot Tournament
Wynot def. Crofton, 13-25, 25-20, 19-25
Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 2-0
|Consolation
Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-15
|Championship
Hartington-Newcastle def. Crofton, 21-25, 25-21, 25-18
