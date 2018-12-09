Volleyball recruiting class includes trio of Nebraska prep players signing to attend Chadron State

Chadron State College volleyball received five signed National Letters of Intent during the November signing period, the most CSC has had in the early signing period since 2014.

Tori Strickbine, from Blue Valley High School in Stillwell, Kansas, helped her team become state runner-ups in 2018, while being team captain and playing DS. Strickbine plays setter for her club team, PVA, an elite volleyball club in Kansas City, where she is coached by Kelsey Kimball, a former teammate of Coach Mullis and Coach Okrutna. The 5-8 setter finished the season at Blue Valley with 232 digs and 33 service aces.

From David City High School in Nebraska, Micaiah Vrbka joins the program as a 6-0 middle. Vrbka recorded 139 kills with a hit percentage of .229 and had 62 blocks and 34 service aces in 2018. While being a captain this year, she earned her third varsity volleyball letter and was named Lincoln Journal Star Honorable Mention All-State.

Haley Jones joins the Chadron State program as a 5-5 defensive specialist from Mullen High School in Mullen, Nebraska, where she helped her team finish third in Class D2. Jones was named Lincoln Journal Star All-State and MNAC Honorable Mention while playing setter her senior year, finishing with 658 assists, along with 246 digs.

Rylee Greiman, a 5-8 outside hitter, joins the Eagles from Windsor High School in Windsor, Colorado. Greiman finished her high school career with 716 kills and 903 digs. As a senior, she had 283 kills and a hit percentage of .332. She is a member of Windsor Colorado’s Elite Club, NORCO, where she will continue to be a standout, six rotation player for the team.

Finally, joining her sister, Chandler on the Eagle volleyball team is Carstyn Hageman, of Chadron. During her senior season, the 5-8 defensive specialist finished with 421 digs and 224 kills. In her career, she had 818 digs, an average of 3.9 per set.

In the spring, another signing period will take place.