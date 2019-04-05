Volleyball hosting spring scrimmages, alumni game this Saturday

By: John Murphy

CSC Athletics Assistant

Chadron State volleyball is set to host a spring scrimmage and alumni event this Saturday.

Central Wyoming Junior College, South Dakota School of Mines, Laramie County Community College and the Eagles will all be participating.

With the Chicoine Center being split into two courts, each team will face each other once. Matches will begin at 1 p.m., followed by 1:45 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

CSC will play all of its scrimmages on court one, facing LCCC first, then South Dakota School of Mines and Central Wyoming.

Score will be kept on flip cards and each match will last 40 minutes.

Following the scrimmages, Chadron State’s volleyball team will play CSC volleyball alumni at 4:00 p.m.

Any alumni wanting to play, please contact Coach Riann Mullis at rmullis@csc.edu

The event is open to the public with free admission.