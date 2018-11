The Nebraska School Activities Association has set the pairings, locations and times, for the District Volleyball Finals in Class B-C1-C2-D1 and D2. District finals will be Saturday, Nov. 3 with the 8 winners in each class, advancing to the State Volleyball Championships which run Nov. 8-9-10 in Lincoln.

B DISTRICT FINALS: B-1 District Final:

November 3, 2018 @ 1:00 PM CT

Host (Site): Elkhorn South (Elkhorn South HS)

Teams: Elkhorn South (#1) VS North Platte (#16) B-2 District Final:

November 3, 2018 @ 11:00 AM CT

Host (Site): Omaha Skutt Catholic (Skutt Catholic HS)

Teams: Omaha Skutt Catholic (#2) VS Columbus (#15) B-3 District Final:

November 3, 2018 @ 10:00 AM CT

Host (Site): Omaha Duchesne Academy (Duchesne HS)

Teams: Omaha Duchesne Academy (#3) VS Platteview (#14) B-4 District Final:

November 3, 2018 @ 11:00 AM MT

Host (Site): Alliance (Alliance HS)

Teams: Alliance (#4) VS Bennington (#13) B-5 District Final:

November 3, 2018 @ 11:00 AM CT

Host (Site): Waverly (Waverly HS)

Teams: Waverly (#5) VS Beatrice (#12) B-6 District Final:

November 3, 2018 @ 2:00 PM MT

Host (Site): Sidney (Sidney HS)

Teams: Sidney (#6) VS Northwest (#11) B-7 District Final:

November 3, 2018 @ 11:00 AM CT

Host (Site): Norris (Norris HS)

Teams: Norris (#7) VS Hastings (#10) B-8 District Final:

November 3, 2018 @ 5:30 PM CT

Host (Site): Seward (Seward HS)

Teams: Seward (#8) VS Elkhorn (#9)

C1 DISTRICT FINALS: C1-1 District Final:

November 3, 2018 @ 5:00 PM CT

Host (Site): Raymond Central

Teams: Lincoln Lutheran (#1) VS Ashland-Greenwood (#16) C1-2 District Final:

November 3, 2018 @ 5:00 PM CT

Host (Site): North Bend Central (North Bend)

Teams: Wahoo (#2) VS West Point-Beemer (#15) C1-3 District Final:

November 3, 2018 @ 5:00 PM CT

Host (Site): David City (David City High School)

Teams: St. Paul (#3) VS Omaha Concordia (#14) C1-4 District Final:

November 3, 2018 @ 2:00 PM CT

Host (Site): Kearney Catholic (Kearney Catholic HS)

Teams: Bishop Neumann (#4) VS Ogallala (#13) C1-5 District Final:

November 3, 2018 @ 2:00 PM CT

Host (Site): Kearney (Kearney HS)

Teams: Grand Island Central Catholic (#5) VS Minden (#12) C1-6 District Final:

November 3, 2018 @ 6:00 PM CT

Host (Site): Nebraska Wesleyan (Nebraska Wesleyan)

Teams: Syracuse (#6) VS Malcolm (#11) C1-7 District Final:

November 3, 2018 @ 2:00 PM CT

Host (Site): Ainsworth (Ainsworth HS)

Teams: Columbus Scotus (#7) VS Chadron (#10) C1-8 District Final:

November 3, 2018 @ 4:15 PM CT

Host (Site): Lexington (Lexington HS)

Teams: Mitchell (#8) VS Wayne (#9)