Volleyball District Finals, Saturday Nov. 4

C1-2 District Final

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Arlington, 25-16, 25-12, 25-9

C1-2 District Final

Wahoo def. Auburn, 25-9, 25-18, 25-13

C1-3 District Final

Lincoln Lutheran def. Broken Bow, 25-9, 25-19, 25-21

C1-4 District Final

North Bend Central def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17

C1-5 District Final

Minden def. Mitchell, 25-17, 19-25, 25-14, 25-13

C1-6 District Final

Malcolm def. Syracuse, 23-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-19, 15-8

C1-7 District Final

Ord def. Bishop Neumann, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23

C1-8 District Final

Omaha Concordia def. Ogallala, 25-10, 25-18, 25-17

C2-1 District Final

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16

C2-2 District Final

Nebraska Christian def. Burwell, 25-22, 25-19, 25-14

C2-3 District Final

Centura def. Creighton, 25-18, 25-10, 25-16

C2-4 District Final

Stanton def. Thayer Central, 25-11, 27-25, 25-14

C2-5 District Final

Archbishop Bergan def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21

C2-6 District Final

Superior def. Bridgeport, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15, 26-24

C2-7 District Finals

Ponca def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-21, 25-21, 25-8

C2-8 District Final

Southern Valley def. South Loup, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20, 26-24

Class B-1

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Platteview, 25-9, 25-18, 25-15

Class B-2

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Gering, 25-11, 25-8, 25-16

Class B-3

Grand Island Northwest def. Hastings, 25-13, 25-15, 26-24

Class B-4

Elkhorn South def. Sidney, 25-17, 25-21, 25-19

Class B-5

Gretna def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 26-24, 25-19

Class B-6

Bennington def. Alliance, 25-15, 25-13, 27-25

Class B-7

Ralston def. Waverly, 25-16, 25-16, 18-25, 25-23

Class B-8

Seward def. McCook, 25-6, 25-23, 25-12

