Volleyball District Finals, Saturday Nov. 4

C1-2 District Final
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Arlington, 25-16, 25-12, 25-9
|C1-2 District Final
Wahoo def. Auburn, 25-9, 25-18, 25-13
|C1-3 District Final
Lincoln Lutheran def. Broken Bow, 25-9, 25-19, 25-21
|C1-4 District Final
North Bend Central def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17
|C1-5 District Final
Minden def. Mitchell, 25-17, 19-25, 25-14, 25-13
|C1-6 District Final
Malcolm def. Syracuse, 23-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-19, 15-8
|C1-7 District Final
Ord def. Bishop Neumann, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23
|C1-8 District Final
Omaha Concordia def. Ogallala, 25-10, 25-18, 25-17
|C2-1 District Final
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16
|C2-2 District Final
Nebraska Christian def. Burwell, 25-22, 25-19, 25-14
|C2-3 District Final
Centura def. Creighton, 25-18, 25-10, 25-16
|C2-4 District Final
Stanton def. Thayer Central, 25-11, 27-25, 25-14
|C2-5 District Final
Archbishop Bergan def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21
|C2-6 District Final
Superior def. Bridgeport, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15, 26-24
|C2-7 District Finals
Ponca def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-21, 25-21, 25-8
|C2-8 District Final
Southern Valley def. South Loup, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20, 26-24
|Class B-1
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Platteview, 25-9, 25-18, 25-15
|Class B-2
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Gering, 25-11, 25-8, 25-16
|Class B-3
Grand Island Northwest def. Hastings, 25-13, 25-15, 26-24
|Class B-4
Elkhorn South def. Sidney, 25-17, 25-21, 25-19
|Class B-5
Gretna def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 26-24, 25-19
|Class B-6
Bennington def. Alliance, 25-15, 25-13, 27-25
|Class B-7
Ralston def. Waverly, 25-16, 25-16, 18-25, 25-23
|Class B-8
Seward def. McCook, 25-6, 25-23, 25-12
