Volleyball: CSC seeking top-25 upset at Wayne State tonight

After earning its first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference victory of the season on Saturday, the Chadron State College volleyball team heads to Wayne State to face the Wildcats on Tuesday in a non-conference matchup.

Against the Western Colorado Mountaineers, the Eagles had their best hitting percentage of the season, hitting .275. Junior Shelby Schouten led the team with nine kills and a .438 attack percentage. Chandler Hageman recorded seven kills and seven blocks while hitting .500.

The Wildcats, 11-4 overall and 4-3 in conference play, were ranked 18th nationally before falling to Winona State on Saturday.

With four players having over 120 kills, the Wildcats are dangerous at the net. Junior Katie Stephens leads the team with 146 kills, followed closely by Alyssa Ballenger, Jaci Brahmer and Tarrin Beller. Ballenger has 131 kills on the year while Brahmer and Beller each have 129 and 124 respectively.

Senior Megan Gebhart leads the Wildcats with 521 assists for an average of 9.65 a set.

Haley Kauth leads Wayne State with 280 digs, while Stephens is second with 147. Beller has 71 blocks to lead the team, followed closely by Brahmer with 69.

The Wildcats and Eagles have had one common opponent this season in Southern Nazarene. The Eagles lost in four sets before the Wildcats won in four a week later.

Last season, the Wildcats swept the Eagles.

First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m.