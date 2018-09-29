Volleyball: CSC Eagles sweep Black Hills on blackout night

Chadron State College volleyball hit .301 for its season high attack percentage and won 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-17) over their rival Black Hills State Friday evening.

“This is the best we’ve played all season,” Head Volleyball Coach Riann Mullis said. “We played really motivated and showed who we actually are against our biggest rival.”

Multiple players highlighted the Eagles success at the net. Freshman Aracely Hernandez recorded 13 kills to lead the team while hitting .257. Chadron product Chandler Hageman had 12 kills and hit a phenomenal .611. Hageman also produced a match high five blocks.

Shelby Schouten and Brooke Gardner each had 11 kills and hit .308 and .304 respectively.

“Statistically, this was our best night all season in every category except blocks,” Mullis said.

As a team, the Eagles set season highs for three set matches in assists, kills and digs. Madison Webb recorded a double-double with 39 assists and 11 digs.

Three others had double digit digs for CSC. Karli Noble led the team with 13, Ashton Burditt had 12 kills and Aracely Hernandez had 11.

The Yellow Jackets only lead of the night was in set three, when they led 1-0. The Eagles answered with a 10-2 run on their way to the match win. In the set, CSC hit .471.

Jadie DeLange led Black Hills with 11 kills, Laurel Lech recorded 27 assists and Valerie Blake had a match high 21 digs.

“We need to keep building on this win tomorrow night,” Mullis said. “We need to control our side tomorrow and focus on staying consistent.”

CSC is now 4-12 overall and 2-5 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

The Eagles host South Dakota School of Mines tomorrow night at 6 p.m., to finish Homecoming weekend in Chadron.