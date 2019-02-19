Virginia Garcia, 68, died Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Colorado.

She was born August 4, 1950 in Alliance, Nebraska to Federico and Sara (Sanchez) Alvarado.

Virginia was a graduate of St. Agnes Academy. She later went on to work for Dayco where she worked for nearly 30 years until her health forced her retirement in 2004. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

She enjoyed the occasional trip to Prairie Winds Casino and always enjoyed playing Bingo. She especially loved watching and supporting her grandchildren in their various activities.

She is survived by her children, Maria Alvarado of Alliance, Abel (Laura) Garcia of Scottsbluff, Anita (Abelardo) Olvera of Alliance and Ruben Garcia of Alliance; her grandchildren, Elizabeth (Cristian) Hulsey, Adriana Olvera, Devin Garcia, Abel Garcia, Jr., Liliana Cuevas, Natalie Garcia, Aubree Garcia, Nicolas Olvera, Adan Garcia and George Hernandez; and her great-grandchildren, Ariella Werner and Angel Garcia. She is also survived by her brother, Mike (Rita) Alvarado; her sisters, Francisca Vasquez and Teresa (Eudolio) Alvarado, all of Alliance; her daughter-in-law, Jessica Garcia of Alliance; numerous nieces and nephews; and lifetime friends, Julie Garett and Mary Reed. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Vickie Hernandez, and her grandsons, Isiah Garcia and Marcos Alvarado.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 23 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Father Tim Stoner will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Rosary services will be held Friday, February 22 at 7:00 p.m. at the church. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday, February 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Memorials may be given to the Box Butte General Hospital Dialysis Unit, P.O. Box 810, Alliance, Nebraska, 69301.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.