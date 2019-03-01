Violation leads to cocaine seizure in western Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people and seized two pounds of cocaine following a traffic stop near Hershey on Interstate 80.

At approximately 9:00 a.m. Thursday, February 28, an eastbound Cadillac Escalade failed to move over while a trooper was finishing another traffic stop on I-80. The trooper performed a traffic stop on the Escalade near mile marker 163.

During the traffic stop, troopers conducted a search of the vehicle and found two pounds of cocaine hidden inside the backrest of the driver’s seat.

The driver, Andrea Freeman, 36, and passenger, Victor Phillips, 30, both of Chicago, were arrested for possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Both were lodged in Lincoln County Jail.