Vincent Nepper, 74

Vincent E. Nepper, 74 of Alliance passed away Wednesday, July 26 at his home. Funeral services will be held at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Monday July 31st at 10 a.m., with Father Tim Stoner officiating.

Vincent was born July 24, 1943 in Alliance, Ne to Victor and Elsie(Freaderich) Nepper. He graduated from St. Agnes Catholic school in 1962. After graduating he worked for panhandle warehouse, Bill Engel, 7up bottling Company and Jim’s mobile home service.

In 1965 he was united in marriage to Linda Stephens in Hot Springs, S.D., made their home in Alliance where they raised four children; Jayne, Bruce, Kenny, and Kevin. While raising his family he was employed by Hempels for 29 years, which later became Westco for 11 more years. After retiring he went back to work at the agronomy division of Westco. Vince was a very hard working man, whose work ethic was second to none. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother and friend that will be greatly missed by all.

Vincent was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic church, the Knights of Columbus, an avid Minneapolis Moline tractor enthusiast and restoring his first car, a 1955 Ford which he drove last week.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Linda; children Jayne(Rich)Peterson of Arthur, Ne, Bruce(Tonya) of Torrington, WY, Kenny(Peggy) of Alliance, and Kevin(Melody) of Alliance. Grandchildren: Ashley(Jarrod) Koeteman, Morgan Peterson, Nathan Nepper, Nevin Nepper, Zoey Boyer, Jordan Peterson, Gryphon Nepper, Neil Nepper, Derrika Boyer, Nicole Nepper, Noah Nepper, and Ebayne Boyer. Great-grandchildren: Madison and Peyton; brothers, James of Terrytown, Ne and Gary of Alliance and numerous nieces and nephews.

Vincent was preceded in death by his parents, brother David, sister Alice, grandchild Atreyu, and great-grandchild Destiny.