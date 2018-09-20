Village Of Whitney And Dawes County Rural Water District #1 Find Coliform

The Village of Whitney and the Dawes County Rural Water District have recently received positive water test results for coliform. Coliform, in and of itself, is not harmful to plants, animals or people but rather is an indicator that there may be a problem that requires corrective measures. As a preventative step, the system will be chlorinating from September 20th through September 30th. This notice is intended to inform the Village of Whitney and Rural Water customers of these results and upcoming introduction of chlorine into the water system. Those with chlorine allergies or fish aquariums should take whatever steps are necessary for their own particular situation.

For further information, please feel free to call 308-430-2353 or 308-665-2592.