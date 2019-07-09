Vietnam Veteran cycling through Nebraska

By Steve Stanec

American Legion Post 7, Commander

Vietnam War veteran Larry Ritland from Roland, Iowa, is taking his love of bicycling and his dedication to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of The American Legion by traveling via bicycle coast to coast. He began his journey on Friday, June 7th in Ocean Shores, Washington, ending 74 days later in Washington, D.C. He will be wearing am American Legion jersey and sharing the benefits of American Legion membership with those he meets along the way.

On Tuesday, July 9 at 5:00 p.m., Larry, a 37-year member of the American Legion and his wife Kay will be traveling down 3rd Street from the west end of Alliance to the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars club on Flack Ave for a meet-and-greet. Please take the time to come out on 3rd Street and give them encouragement as they travel through Nebraska.

The American Legion is the nation’s largest and most powerful organization of U.S. wartime veterans and their families, chartered by Congress in 1919. The Legion is active every day, as its members work together to support their local communities, focusing on services classified under the organization’s four pillars: Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation; National Security; Americanism; and Children & Youth.