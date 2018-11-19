Veterans set to move into new Kearney facility Jan. 16

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) – Officials have set a January moving day for veterans to move into the new Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.



Plans are for the 95 or so residents at the Grand Island Veterans Home to eat breakfast at their old home and lunch at their new home 34 miles west (55 kilometers) in Kearney on Jan. 16.

Officials say residents’ families will help with the transition, as well as volunteers who have been training as “moving buddies.” The residents will travel in buses and other vehicles, depending on the level of care they require.

The new, $89 million campus has six neighborhoods of sorts, which each feature three homes that can accommodate 12 to 15 veterans in private rooms.