Veteran’s Memorial gathering at Box Butte County Courthouse

By Steve Stanec

American Legion Post 7, Commander

The American Legion Family Post 7, Veterans of Foreign Wars, The Daughters of the American Revolution, the Alliance Fire Department, area Veterans and many others will be gathering at the Veteran’s Memorial on the grounds of the Box Butte County Court House, Alliance, NE, Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at 10:00 a.m. to honor the memory of our fallen warriors. Remembering those who have given everything for their country.



From the American Revolution to our current operations against terrorism, one million American men and women have made the supreme sacrifice while serving in wars and conflicts. All will be honored – not just those with the highest medals or the heroes who fought in the most famous battles. They all died so America can continue to cherish the things that are loved – freedom, country and family.

Legionnaires, are pledged through the preamble of the organization’s constitution to “preserve the memories and incidents of our associations in the Great Wars…” This solemn promise is on the back of each American Legion membership card. Yet, they do not remember our fallen brothers and sisters-in-arms because of an edict or obligatory ritual. They do so because they want to. They want to be there for their families. Long after the battlefield guns have been silenced and the bombs stop exploding, the children of our fallen warriors will still be missing a parent. Spouses will continue to miss their life partners. Parents will never stop grieving for their heroic sons and daughters that died way to early.

It is a reminder on this day that in each generation, brave men and women will always step forward to take the oath of allegiance as members of America’s armed forces willing to fight, and if necessary, die for the sake of freedom.

As Americans, it should be remembered that freedom isn’t free. It’s only possible because the fallen heroes have paid it’s high price. A price paid which enables such ceremonies and observances like the Memorial Day Celebration to be held in communities across this great county.

Everyone is encouraged, welcome to attend and be involved in honoring our fallen warriors, listen to patriotic music provided by the Saint John’s Brass, listen to a message from Box Butte County Veterans Service Officer, Dennis Laughlin, view the laying of wreaths at the Memorial by a number of local organizations and the American Legion Post 7’s Honor Guard as they fire the 3-Rifle Volleys, with the playing of Echoing Taps by Jackson and Matthew Moomey.