Veterans greeted with handshakes and applause at new home

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Veterans moving into their new Kearney home have been greeted with handshakes and applause.



Gov. Pete Ricketts, Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse and other officials were on hand Wednesday as the veterans arrived at the new Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney. They moved 34 miles west (55 kilometers) from the old facility in Grand Island.

Grand Island, Kearney, Hastings and North Platte had all competed for the project to replace the outdated, 225-bed Grand Island facility.

The new, $89 million campus has six neighborhoods of sorts, which each feature three homes that can accommodate 12 to 15 veterans in private rooms.