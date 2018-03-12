Vern R. Planansky, 100, died Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at his home near Hemingford.

Vern was born November 19, 1917 in Hemingford, Nebraska to James and Sophie

(Caha) Planansky.

He married Helen C. Jezek on February 11, 1947 at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in

Hemingford.

Vern was a consummate family man. He always had time for whatever the family was

involved in. He loved to attend auctions with his wife of 71 years, Helen. He was always

a part of a good card game. In his younger years he was an avid photographer. He was

always asked if he lived his whole life on the farm and his stock answer was, “Not yet.”

He is survived by his wife, Helen Planansky of Hemingford; his children, Gary Planansky

and his girlfriend Michele of North Platte, Dennis and his wife Barbara Planansky of

North Platte, Rod and his wife Deb Planansky of Hemingford, and Christy and her

husband Steve Fischer of Omaha. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 11 great

grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Victor and Louis,

and his sister Clara.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 16, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at

St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in Hemingford. Father Tim Stoner will officiate.

Interment will be in the Hemingford Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the church or the Hemingford Volunteer Firefighter’s Association.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in

charge of the arrangements.

