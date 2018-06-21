Vern Letcher, 53

It is with humble hearts the family of Vern Letcher, share God’s change

of flight plans, one way to heaven, Sunday, June 17th, 2018. Vern passed

at the Rapid City ICU unit, due to a head injury incurred from a farm accident.

Born to Alvern and Corraine (Jacobs) Letcher, September 5, 1964, Vern was

born and raised on the family farm on Mirage Flats, Hay Springs, Ne. He

officially became a third generation farmer following high school graduation

going on to attend WNCC of Aviation, earning an A&P mechanics license.

Vern truly loved flying! It gave him great pride and happiness sharing this and

giving rides to anyone who’d asked. He also had a dream of crop dusting his

crops and with much persistence for far too long for him, he was able to convince

his wife to allow him a spray plain. A great source of pride and joy testing his

skills and knowledge. Practically born on a motorcycle, riding Harley’s with his

wife and taking the kids to the river or occasionally fishing, were a few things

that he willingly took time away from farming for. Vern never met a stranger.

Considered it a challenge to get your life story if you stood within 5 feet. In lieu

of this, he had countless friends. And every one meant the world to him! He

loved his animals. He and his puppy Paityn are surely getting some farming

done in heaven. Inseparable. Happiness really ensued with the occasional

raccoon we’d have. He’d even take the dang thing to Westco for morning coffee

and chitchat, not to mention to Alliance to watch fireworks as no one was home

to watch Reno. Never a dull moment with Vern Letcher. He was always learning.

Challenging himself to be the best farmer he could be daily. He took great pride

in supporting his family and affording them the great life of a farm family.

Grateful to have boys carrying on his legacy.

The void Vern’s life will leave will not be able to be filled for his surviving wife

Shiela (Ginn) of 29 years, children Bryce ( girlfriend Ashley Simmones), Tauna

(boyfriend Larry Bennett), Nate (fiancé Erica Mowery) and Hunter, parents

Alvern and Corraine, sister Valora Hammond, brother Lyndall as well as nieces,

nephews, extended family and countless friends.

Vern heroically chose being an organ donor. The gift of life will be shared with

many through organ and tissue donation. He continues to give even after his

time on earth has passed.

The Letcher family has two angels in heaven prior to Vern. His oldest brother

Randy and sister-in-law Karla.

Time to honor Vern and share memories will take place at St Columbkille

Catholic Church, Hay Springs, NE- 7 pm, Thursday, June 21st. Returning for

services Friday, June 22nd, 10 am. Vern will be laid to rest at his country church,

Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Mirage Flats, with a fellowship lunch to follow.

To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under the heaven;

a time to be born, and a time to die. A time to plant, and a time to pluck up that

which is planted. Ecclesiastes 3:1-2

I have heard your prayer and seen your tears. I will heal you.

2 Kings 20:5