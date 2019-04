Vera “Jean” Koch, 85, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Highland Park Care Center. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 26 at 2:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Alliance. Jeanie Sedivy will officiate. Burial will be in the Bingham Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday, April 25 from 1-7 p.m. with the family present from 4-6 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.