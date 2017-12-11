Vehicle Theft In Alliance

According to Alliance Police Lt. Jacob Henion, “On December 10th at approximately 12:00 PM, the Alliance Police Department received a report of a stolen 2014 Ford Explorer from a residence on the 2000 block of Niobrara Avenue. Officers obtained information which led to the execution of a search warrant at 815 Big Horn Avenue. Officers recovered several pieces of property inside the residence which belongs to the owners of the stolen Ford Explorer, including Christmas gifts. Suspected marijuana, THC products, and drug paraphernalia were also seized.”

“During the evening of December 10th the stolen Ford Explorer was recovered in Rural Box Butte County. A 14 year old male is suspected of being involved with the vehicle theft. This investigation is ongoing, and criminal charges are pending.”

Alliance Police Department officers were assisted by the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol throughout this investigation.