Vehicle Strikes Into Scottsbluff Business

According to Matthew Brown of the Scottsbluff Police Department, “At 10:50am Sunday officers of the Scottsbluff Police Department responded to El Torito at 511 West 27th Street for the report of a motor vehicle accident in which a vehicle had struck the building. Following an investigation it was discovered that the driver of a commercial pickup with a crane on it had attempted to pull through the drive thru of El Torito. When the driver proceeded to pull up to the drive thru window he did not realize how tall the crane on top of his truck was and the crane on the vehicle struck the overhang of the drive thru. There were no injuries and no citations were issued.”