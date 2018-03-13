Vehicle Pursuit In The Panhandle

According to Scottsbluff Police Operations Captain Tony Straub, “At approximately 2am Tuesday March 13th, Deputies from the Scottsbluff County Sheriff’s department were dispatched to Melbeta reference a reported stolen vehicle. Deputies learned that another vehicle had been abandoned (Stolen earlier in Scottsbluff) near to where the 2nd vehicle was stolen, the stolen vehicle was a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado belonging to Black Hills Energy. At approximately 2:35am a Scottsbluff Police Officer observed the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado that had been stolen from Melbeta near the Scottsbluff Middle School. There was also another vehicle in the area. As the Scottsbluff Officer attempted a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle both vehicles fled and a pursuit began. Scottsbluff Officers pursued the vehicles on 23rdStreet to 5th Avenue and north on 5th Avenue to Hwy 26. The pursuit continued on Hwy 26 westbound where the 2nd vehicle (a Dodge 3500 pickup) experienced mechanical problems and pulled to the side of the road. The stolen Black Hills Energy pickup continued west on Hwy 26 to Spring Creek Road and then into the east side of Mitchell where the suspect abandoned the vehicle. The suspect was located nearby and taken into custody. Investigation revealed the 2 suspects were juvenile runaways from Scottsbluff, age 12 and 13. At the time of contact with the juveniles it was found the Dodge pickup truck involved in the pursuit had been stolen earlier in the evening from the Scottsbluff Holiday Inn parking lot. The juveniles also had in their possession keys belonging to two unknown vehicles. The juveniles were charged with Motor Vehicle Theft, No Operators License, Flight to Avoid Arrest and Willful Reckless Driving.”

The Scottsbluff Police Department would like to remind the public not to leave vehicles unlocked with the keys left in them.