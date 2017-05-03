Vehicle Pursuit Ends In Panhandle Crash

According to Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Lee Pinet, “On 05/02/17 at 2026 hours SPD Officer Rada attempted to stop Chelsea Avila (29) for driving under suspension and speeding. Avila failed to stop and fled westbound on E. 15th St from 12th Ave. She proceeded to 7th Ave, turning north and then west on E. 18th St. The pursuit then continued south on 4th Ave and back east on E. 16th St. The pursuit ended when Avila lost control of the vehicle, struck a parked pickup truck in the 600 block and came to rest against the curb. Avila then fled on foot but was taken into custody by Officers a short distance away. Located in the vehicle were 2 open alcohol containers and Avila’s purse, which also had heroin, methamphetamine and several scheduled prescription pills in it. She was later booked into the Jail on charges of DUS, flight to avoid, poss. Heroin, poss. Methamphetamine, poss. Hydrocodone, poss. Methadone and Open alcohol container. The pickup truck that was struck is a 2003 Ford F-150, belonging to Janette Mize (Scb) and it sustained an estimated $500 in damage. Avila was driving a 2001 Honda Accord, belonging to Nicole Shadegg (Scb) and sustained an estimated $300 in damage.”