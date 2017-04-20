Vehicle Fire Spreads To Building In Scottsbluff

According to Scottsbluff Police Officer Steven Lopez, “On 4/17/17 at approximately 23:46, Scottsbluff Police Department responded to a reported structure fire at 710 E Overland. Scottsbluff Police found a fully engulfed vehicle that was parked in a garage located at the south end of the property. The fire spread from the vehicle to adjacent vehicles and the building. Tenants of the apartments were evacuated by Scottsbluff Police. Scottsbluff Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire. The total damage is estimated at $35,000.00. 11 tenants were assisted by The Scottsbluff Fire Ministry for temporary housing. Gering Fire Department and Valley Ambulance assisted in the response. Responding units were on scene until approximately 04:30. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.”