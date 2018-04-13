Various Areas In Alliance Experiencing Power Outages

According to the City of Alliance, “Due to heavy snowfall, various locations within the City of Alliance and Box Butte County are experiencing power outages. Crews are working diligently to restore power. If you have questions or concerns, please call the Public Works Facility at 762-1907 or City Administration Offices at 762-5400.”

“As a reminder, if you need to contact the Alliance Police Department for a non-emergency situation, please utilize the non-emergency line at (308) 762-4955. This will allow 911 emergency lines to remain open for individuals requiring emergency services.”