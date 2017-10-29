VA: Secret Waiting List Delayed Care For 87 Veterans In 2017 

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs officials say an unauthorized, secret waiting list for psychotherapy appointments at Omaha’s VA hospital delayed care for 87 veterans this year.

Saturday that letters addressed to Iowa Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley and Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse blamed the unauthorized list on “training deficiencies” involving the hospital’s medical support assistants.

The VA’s response to Sasse said no employees were fired, but one employee who was involved retired and another resigned. It also said no bonuses were paid based on performance data implicated in the investigation of the secret lists.

Officials said the investigation is continuing into whether lower-ranking employees in the VA’s Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System were responsible. That should be completed by the end of the month.