Utility encourages homeowners to use LED lights for holidays

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s largest utility is encouraging homeowners to use LED Christmas lights this year because they will use less energy.

The Nebraska Public Power District says LED lights can use 99 percent less energy and last significantly longer than traditional incandescent bulbs.

NPPD’s Cory Fuehrer says LED lights do tend to cost more up front than incandescent bulbs, but they save money over time through lower electric bills.

An added benefit is that LED lights are much cooler and reduce the risk of fire.