US Forest Service Hiring 900 Jobs, Officials In Scottsbluff Soon

The US Forest Service is hiring 900 temporary/seasonal positions across national forests and grassland in Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas and South Dakota. Officials from the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands will be in Scottsbluff on Tuesday, December 19 to introduce job seekers to the US Forest Service, provide information regarding available jobs, answer questions and assist with the application process. Applicants must be a US citizen with a high school diploma or GED, and a driver’s license.

Assistance will be available at the Western Nebraska Community College Commons area of the Student Center on Tuesday, December 19 from 12:00 noon until 3:00 pm at 1601 East 27thstreet in Scottsbluff; and at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Center from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at 1102 12th Avenue in Scottsbluff.

Job seekers can apply for temporary jobs through USAJOBS during these time frames:

December 15-21, 2017 : Wildland fire jobs and other early season temporary jobs

January 26-February 1, 2018 : Recreation, fisheries, forestry, engineering, and other jobs

Temporary job opportunities are searchable online at www.fs.usda.gov/main/r2/jobs. Job seekers can apply through USAJOBS during the applicable time frames at www.usajobs.gov. Temporary and permanent job opportunities can also be found online at: https://fsoutreach.gdcii.com/Outreach.

Resume Tips

Include all required information (e.g., name, address, previous work history with dates and hours worked per week, etc.)