US Attorney General Jeff Sessions Set To Visit NE To Talk About Opioid Problems

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to be in Omaha later this week to appear with law enforcement officials for an announcement about plans to combat the opioid crisis.

Sessions is scheduled to appear at a press conference Thursday in Omaha with Robert Patterson, acting director of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The fight against opioids has made recent ripples in Nebraska, with the seizure of 120 pounds of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Sessions is dealing with more than the opioid problem. The nation’s top prosecutor has endured blistering criticism from the man who appointed him, President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, Trump blamed Sessions for allowing a special counsel’s Russia probe to continue, tweeting that he would have “picked someone else” for the top job at the Justice Department had he known Sessions would recuse himself from the probe.