US Agriculture Secretary To Meet With Ricketts In NE, Tour Ackerman Ag In Alliance

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is set to visit Nebraska next week to hear from local farmers, ranchers and others who work in agriculture.

Perdue will meet with Gov. Pete Ricketts in Alliance on Monday for a tour of Ackerman Ag Service and Supply, a local business.

Perdue’s tour will last through Thursday and also include stops in New Mexico, Colorado and Wyoming.

The trip is Perdue’s fourth “Back to our Roots” tour since taking office just over a year ago. On his first tour last year, he visited Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and Indiana.