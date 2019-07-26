Upper Niobrara White NRD crop water use report

Crop Water Use Report for the week of July 22nd 2019



Over the past week, wheat used 0.16 inches. Expected use by wheat for this week is 0.19 inches.

Over the past week, corn used 1.62 inches. Expected use by corn for this week is 1.92 inches.

In the past week, beets used 0.77 inches. Expected use by beets for this week is 0.91 inches.

Over the past week, potatoes used 1.36 inches. Expected use by potatoes for this week is 1.62 inches.

Over the past week, dry beans used 0.77 inches. Expected use by dry beans for this week is 0.91 inches.

Over the past week, soybeans used 0.96 inches. Expected use by soybeans for this week is 1.14 inches.

Over the past week, alfalfa used 1.6 inches. Expected use by alfalfa for this week is 1.9 inches.

In past week, actively growing lawns used 1.5 inches. Expected use by actively growing lawns for this week is 1.8 inches.

In the past week average ET gage readings were 1.6 inches.

The average rainfall for the district was 0.45 inches.

The weather forecast for the next week shows highs being in the high 80’s and low 90’s and lows in the 60’s. It will be sunny to partly cloudy and dry throughout the week.

In the last week soil moisture monitoring station 1 showed 65% water available at 12”, 69% water available at 24”, and 82% water available at 36”. The producer did irrigate. Remember this is in a Sandy Loam soil type with Corn planted and will vary depending on site specific; weather, irrigation management, topography, management practices, crop, and soil type.

In the last week soil moisture monitoring station 2 showed 75% water available at 12” and 82% water available at 24”. The producer did irrigate. Remember this is in a Loam soil type with Dry Beans planted and will vary depending on site specific; weather, irrigation management, topography, management practices, crop, and soil type.