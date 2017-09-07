(UPDATED) Wanted Suspect Possibly In Chadron Area

According to Chadron Police Sergeant Aron Chrisman, “Harry D. Evans is wanted in South Dakota for question related to felony crimes. Evans was born in 1958. He was last seen driving a 1998 Dodge Dakota pick-up with red and grey primer paint. South Dakota license plate is 2H7104. Evans was believed to be in the Chadron Area. However there has been some recent information that suggests he has since traveled back into South Dakota.”

At 9:20pm on Thurday evening Chrisman reported to Panhandle Post that “South Dakota Law Enforcement has located Harry Evans in South Dakota and is currently in police custody there.”