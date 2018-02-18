(Updated) Snow Emergency Declared In Chadron

Chadron Public Works Director Milo Rust is informing the public that due to the projected severe winter weather on Sunday and Monday, crews will begin removing snow at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Monday, February 19, and will continue until approximately 10:30 a.m. or until snow routes are cleared. Please remove all vehicles from the snow routes to avoid having them towed.

A snow emergency has also be issued for Tuesday, February 20. Crews will begin removing snow at approximately 2:30 a.m. and will continue until approximately 10:30 a.m. or until snow routes are cleared. Please remove all vehicles from the snow routes to avoid having them towed.

When possible, it would facilitate snow removal in other areas if cars were not parked on the curbs.