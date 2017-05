Authorities have released the name of a pedestrian who died after being struck by a sport utility vehicle in Lincoln.

The accident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Police Capt. Danny Reitan says the SUV was northbound on North 56th Street in north Lincoln when it hit the woman as she walked into traffic at an intersection. Police identified her Monday as 28-year-old Alanna Sanderson, who lived in Lincoln.

Reitan says the 20-year-old SUV driver hasn’t been cited.