UPDATED Panhandle Vehicle Accident With Road Grader

According to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, “Sheriff’s Deputies, the Minatare/Melbeta Fire Department and Valley Ambulance responded to an injury accident reported at 9:00 a.m. today on County Road T between County Roads 29 and 30, approximately one mile south of Melbeta.”

Investigation revealed that an eastbound passenger car driven by 41 year old Chad Conklin of rural Gering ran into the rear of a Scotts Bluff County road grader that was also eastbound. Dane Bolzer, age 55, of Mitchell NE was operating the road grader at the time of the accident. The driver and sole occupant of the car was transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance. Bolzer stated that the sun was in his eyes and he didn’t see the road grader until it was too late to avoid a collision.

“The road grader operator was not injured. The car is considered a total loss, and the road grader received less than $100 in damage.”

Drugs and or alcohol is not suspected in this incident.