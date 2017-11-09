(UPDATED) Fatality Accident In The Panhandle

According to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, “A 32 year-old Lyman, Nebraska man has died as a result of a single vehicle rollover accident in rural Scotts Bluff County. Russell T. Surratt, of Lyman died of injuries sustained in the rollover accident on Thursday, November 9, 2017.”

“At approximately 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, November 9, Deputies responded to a request for assistance from family members of a 32 year-old Lyman man. They reported that he was suffering from mental problems and was possibly armed with a shotgun or a crossbow. They reported that he was at a rural Lyman family residence. While Deputies were responding, the family members reported that the man was now outside the residence and they heard several shots fired. A short time later, they reported that the man had left the residence in his pickup with a family member was following him. At this point Deputies requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol.”

“At approximately 1:25 p.m., the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center received a report of a single vehicle crash on County Road R approximately 1.75 miles west of Stegall Road. Responding Deputies and Nebraska State Patrol Troopers arrived within minutes. However, none of the law enforcement officers ever observed the vehicle before it crashed. They found a Ford F-150 pickup on its top in the south ditch, facing north, and it appears that the vehicle rolled several times. A family member and a rural mail carrier were also at the scene when law enforcement arrived. Law enforcement personnel were able to extricate the male from the vehicle and begin CPR. The Lyman Volunteer Fire Department, Valley Ambulance Service, and Airlink also responded. Emergency medical personnel continued CPR and the male was flown to Regional West Medical Center by Airlink.”

“The rural mail carrier told officers that he was westbound on County Road R when he encountered the pickup at the crest of a hill. He said the pickup was in the middle of the road and traveling at a high rate of speed. He said that the pickup swerved to avoid a collision, and he thought it would likely crash. After cresting the hill, he turned around and after coming over the hill he saw that the pickup had crashed, and called 911.”

“The family member told officers that he had been following the male in the pickup, but due to the high speeds he was about a mile behind. When he came upon the accident he initially thought that the pickup had collided with the mail carrier.”

“The male later died at Regional West Medical Center. We continue to investigate this incident and interview witnesses. Victim identification is delayed pending notification of next of kin.”