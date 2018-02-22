(Updated) Ex-Nebraska State Trooper Charged In Fatal Chase In Sheridan County

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A special prosecutor has filed misdemeanor charges against a former Nebraska state trooper for his part in a pursuit that led to a deadly crash.

Tim Flick was charged on Wednesday with motor-vehicle homicide and making a false statement under oath. The charges were filed by special prosecutor Joe Stecher, a former U.S. Attorney for Nebraska. Flick was also charged with careless driving, an infraction.

The charges stem from Flick’s role in the 2016 high-speed chase of an intoxicated motorist in Sheridan County.

Dashcam video features Flick saying he used a tactical vehicle intervention, a move that’s meant to bump a fleeing vehicle in order to get it to safely spin out. The vehicle crashed into a ditch and rolled, killing the driver, 32-year-old Antoine LaDeaux.

But State Patrol officials later changed the story and said Flick’s car was struck by the fleeing vehicle, according to court records.

A Sheridan County grand jury declined to charge Flick with a crime in December 2016. District Judge Travis O’Gorman then appointed a special prosecutor to determine if any criminal wrongdoing had occurred during the chase and the investigation that followed.

“He was cleared by grand jury, and he was cleared by an internal affairs investigation,” said David Domina, an Omaha attorney representing Flick. “We will see if there is anything new, but we doubt there is.”

Flick will be arraigned in Sheridan County Court on March 8.

“He will respectfully and vigorously defend himself against these charges,” Domina said.

Flick was fired from the patrol in December for violating internal policy following a State Patrol investigation into the crash. Two other officers were demoted, a sergeant resigned and a lieutenant colonel retired.

Flick had served on the patrol for 20 years and had received the agency’s Honorable Service Award in 2013 after being shot three times during an armed standoff in 2012.