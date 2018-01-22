(Updated) Closings and Cancellations 1/22/18

This page will be updated throughout the day.
Alliance Public Schools…CLOSED…Freshman Basketball vs Sidney cancelled
Alliance St. Agnes Academy…CLOSED
Hemingford Public Schools….10 am start
Alliance Evangelical Lutheran School…CLOSED
WNCC Alliance campus 10am start /Sidney campus closed/Scottsbluff campus open for regular day
Alliance Honey Bear Preschool CLOSED
Hyannis Public Schools…2 hour late start
Gordon/Rushville Public Schools….2 hour late start
Sidney Public schools…closed
Bridgeport Public Schools…2 hour late start
Kimball Public Schools…2 hour laste start
Hay Springs Public Schools…CLOSED
Williams Jewelers CLOSED due to weather
7th street Dance Studio in Alliance….CLOSED
Adriene Kelly says
Hay Springs decided to close also. Thanks!
Chandra says
7th Street Dance Studio will be closed today too.