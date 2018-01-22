(Updated) Closings and Cancellations 1/22/18

This page will be updated throughout the day.

Alliance Public Schools…CLOSED…Freshman Basketball vs Sidney cancelled

Alliance St. Agnes Academy…CLOSED

Hemingford Public Schools….10 am start

Alliance Evangelical Lutheran School…CLOSED

WNCC Alliance campus 10am start /Sidney campus closed/Scottsbluff campus open for regular day

Alliance Honey Bear Preschool CLOSED

Hyannis Public Schools…2 hour late start

Gordon/Rushville Public Schools….2 hour late start

Sidney Public schools…closed

Bridgeport Public Schools…2 hour late start

Kimball Public Schools…2 hour laste start

Hay Springs Public Schools…CLOSED

Williams Jewelers CLOSED due to weather

7th street Dance Studio in Alliance….CLOSED