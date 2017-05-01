(Updated) Body Found Near Drainage Canal In Panhandle

According to Scottsbluff Police Captain Brian Wasson, “At approximately 5:45 p.m. on April 29th the City of Scottsbluff Police Department was sent to check on a report of a deceased male that had been found by pedestrians in the area of the 1300 block of E 17th Street. Officers arrived and located a deceased male near a drainage canal in the area.”

“The male found in the canal in the 1300 block of E 17th Street on Saturday has been identified as 45-year-old Billy Ladeaux of Scottsbluff. The investigation into his death continues.”

“A post-mortem examination is being scheduled. Relatives have been notified.”