(UPDATED) Authorities Confirm Mountain Lion Within Gordon City Limits

Gordon Police Mountain Lion Update 9:05am:

“As most of you are aware, there no longer is the threat of the mountain lion in Gordon. We do recommend that everyone continue to use caution as the population of mountain lions has increased in Nebraska in recent years.”



“As always, please contact the Gordon Police Department if you have any possible sightings in the future, or any other need for our assistance. We appreciate the community and the assistance they provide to us.”

_______________________________________________________________________________

GORDON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed the sighting of a mountain lion inside the Nebraska Panhandle community of Gordon.

A household security camera captured images of the big cat over the weekend and again early Monday morning. Sheridan County Attorney Jamian Simmons says a Gordon officer, a sheriff’s deputy and a U.S. Agriculture Department representative identified a location where the cat may have been bedding down and a short time later saw it inside city limits.

The mountain lion evaded them, but Simmons says efforts to track it will continue. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has been notified.