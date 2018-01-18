(Updated) AFD, APD Release More Details On Hammond Lane Apartment Incident



Late on Wednesday night the Alliance Police Department, Alliance Fire Department, Box Butte County Sheriff’s Department, and Nebraska State Patrol responded to a situation at the Hammond Lane Apartments behind KCOW radio. According to Alliance Police Lt. Jakob Henion, “There was a report of smoke in a hallway of an apartment building. The Alliance Fire Department and Alliance Police Department responded. No actual fire was detected.”

According to Alliance Fire Chief Troy Shoemaker the cause of the smoke was, “A seized up washing machine is what we are leaning towards.”