Update On Alliance Power Outage

The City of Alliance experienced a widespread power outage Monday night. The outage occurred around 8:15 pm and lasted until 6 pm. According to Alliance Electric Superintendent Kirby Bridge, “The City of Alliance lost power due to a 115 KV jumper breaking from a switch at the WAPA 10th Street Sub Station, which feeds to all sub stations to the City of Alliance. This caused all sub-stations to lose power. WAPA, Prema, Tri State and City of Alliance Electric Crews had to do multiple switching steps in order to DE energize all sub stations to do the repairs safely.

Multiple steps were involved with all entities in order to restore power. The power went out approximately 8:15 pm until 6:00 am this morning.” We appreciate everyone’s patience during the outage. If you are still experiencing issues, please contact the City of Alliance Utility Department at (308) 762-5400.