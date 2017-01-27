Unzicker Talks about APS Finances, and Track Project in Depth



On Thursday night Alliance Public School Superintendent Dr. Troy Unzicker held another forum, which was the second of the fiscal year. Unzicker spoke on the Alliance Public Schools finances including debt, and the track project. After Unzicker wrapped up the main topics for the evening the public answered questions about how the school debt came about, ideas for grant writing for fundraising, questions on organizations using the Performing Arts Center, and snow removal. You can listen to the entire audio from the forum below.