UNWNRD To Host Range Day

The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District will host Range Day Tuesday, January 16 at the Scottsbluff Room in the Student Center at Chadron State College.
The Schedule of events includes….
8:30 am…Coffee and Donuts—Sponsored by P.R.I.D.E.
9:00 am…Optimizing Your Resources—James Rogers
9:45 am…Cheat Grass Follow-up—Gary Stong
10:00 am…Sandhills Prairie Restoration—Bill Sellers
10:45 am…Break
11:00 am….Winter Grazing & Late Calving—Rick Funston
11:45 am…Lunch, with CSC Range Management Alumni Achievement Award
12:45 pm…Multi-Species Grazing—Sage Askin
1:30 pm…Current and Future Weather—Don Day
2:15 pm…Break
2:30 pm…Grazing Decisions for Drought—Justin Derner
3:15 pm…Student SRM Presentations
Please RSVP for free lunch by calling UNWNRD at 308-432-6190. This event is supported by the CSC Rangeland Management Program & C.F. Coffee Gallery with support from Bill and Virginia Coffee Family Foundation and
Sponsors include…
CSC Ag Club & Wildlife Club, NW Nebraska Chapter NWTF, P.R.I.D.E (Panhandle Research Integration for Discovery Education), N-CORPE, USDA, NRCS, Day Weather, UNL Nebraska Forest Service, US Forest Service, Chadron State College, Nebraska Game & Parks, University of Nebraska-4-H, Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition, DOW, Sheridan Livestock Auction Company, White River Feed, Winecup Gamble Ranch, Farmers State Bank, Heritage Seed, Butler Ag Equipment, PREMA, Bomgaars, Certified Tree Farm, Security First Bank, Bob Herold Custom Burn Contractor.
