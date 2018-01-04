UNWNRD To Host Range Day

The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District will host Range Day Tuesday, January 16 at the Scottsbluff Room in the Student Center at Chadron State College.

The Schedule of events includes….

8:30 am…Coffee and Donuts—Sponsored by P.R.I.D.E.

9:00 am…Optimizing Your Resources—James Rogers

9:45 am…Cheat Grass Follow-up—Gary Stong

10:00 am…Sandhills Prairie Restoration—Bill Sellers

10:45 am…Break

11:00 am….Winter Grazing & Late Calving—Rick Funston

11:45 am…Lunch, with CSC Range Management Alumni Achievement Award

12:45 pm…Multi-Species Grazing—Sage Askin

1:30 pm…Current and Future Weather—Don Day

2:15 pm…Break

2:30 pm…Grazing Decisions for Drought—Justin Derner

3:15 pm…Student SRM Presentations

Please RSVP for free lunch by calling UNWNRD at 308-432-6190. This event is supported by the CSC Rangeland Management Program & C.F. Coffee Gallery with support from Bill and Virginia Coffee Family Foundation and

Sponsors include…

CSC Ag Club & Wildlife Club, NW Nebraska Chapter NWTF, P.R.I.D.E (Panhandle Research Integration for Discovery Education), N-CORPE, USDA, NRCS, Day Weather, UNL Nebraska Forest Service, US Forest Service, Chadron State College, Nebraska Game & Parks, University of Nebraska-4-H, Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition, DOW, Sheridan Livestock Auction Company, White River Feed, Winecup Gamble Ranch, Farmers State Bank, Heritage Seed, Butler Ag Equipment, PREMA, Bomgaars, Certified Tree Farm, Security First Bank, Bob Herold Custom Burn Contractor.